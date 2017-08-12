Preview: Orioles at Athletics

The Baltimore Orioles attempt to bounce back from a failed opportunity when they visit the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for the third contest of their four-game series. Baltimore (57-59) was unable to reach the .500 mark for the season on Friday as it squandered a late lead and dropped a 5-4 decision.

Adam Jones homered for the second straight night and Jonathan Schoop drove in two runs to end a four-game drought and raise his team-leading total to 84 RBIs. The setback was the third in four contests for the Orioles, who are two games back of the Minnesota Twins in the race for the second wild-card spot in the American League. Oakland staged an eighth-inning rally to halt its three-game slide as Jed Lowrie delivered a game-tying RBI double before Chad Pinder lifted a sacrifice fly to plate the go-ahead run. The Athletics are 1-3 on their nine-game homestand while the Orioles are 2-3 on their 10-game road trip.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Dylan Bundy (11-8, 4.15 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Sean Manaea (8-6, 4.15)

Bundy has won each of his last three decisions, including a road triumph over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in which he gave up two runs and recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts over seven innings. The 24-year-old native of Oklahoma has yielded a total of two earned runs in 15 frames over his last two turns after surrendering 19 in 20 1/3 innings over his previous four outings. Bundy made his only career appearance against Oakland on May 7, 2016, when he allowed an unearned run and two hits in two innings of relief.

Manaea has permitted six runs while recording just one strikeout in each of his last two starts, losing once while seeing his winless streak reach four outings. The 25-year-old from Indiana has served up six home runs during his victory drought after allowing one over his previous five turns. Manaea will be facing Baltimore for the first time in his brief career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics rookie 3B Matt Chapman was back in the lineup Friday, and struck out in all three at-bats after exiting Thursday’s contest with an undisclosed illness.

2. Baltimore RHP Ubaldo Jimenez departed Friday’s game in the sixth inning after being hit in the leg by a hard ground ball but hopes to make his next start.

3. Oakland recalled RHP Michael Brady and OF Boog Powell from Triple-A Nashville while optioning OFs Mark Canha and Jaycob Brugman to the Sounds.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Athletics 2