A's rally for two runs in eighth to beat Orioles

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Baltimore Orioles had a chance to climb back to .500 and gain ground in the American League wild-card race Friday night.

The Oakland Athletics, who own last place in the AL West, refused to cooperate.

Matt Olson hit a two-run homer and Jed Lowrie went 2-for-4 with two doubles, leading the A's to a 5-4 comeback victory over the Orioles at Oakland Coliseum.

"There's never a time where we feel we're completely out of a game," Olson said. "That's big going forward as the game progresses to know that we're still in it regardless of what the score is."

The A's trailed 4-3 entering the bottom of the eighth but scored two times to take the lead. Matt Joyce hit a leadoff double against reliever Brad Brach (3-3) and moved to third on Marcus Semien's single to left. Lowrie brought Joyce home with a ground-rule double to right-center, pulling the A's even, as Semien moved to third.

With one out, Chad Pinder hit a foul popup down the right field line that first baseman Chris Davis dropped for an error. Pinder made the Orioles pay, driving in Semien with a sacrifice fly to right field, giving Oakland a 5-4 lead.

"Any time, especially in August when you see the standings the way they are, you see some teams have lost and you lose a game like that, it hurts," Brach said. "Unfortunately I just couldn't help the team."

Right-hander Blake Treinen pitched a perfect ninth for his third save with the A's and sixth for the season.

Orioles right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez allowed three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings with a season-high 11 strikeouts and one walk. But he left the game after being hit on the lower right leg by Pinder's hard ground ball that went for a one-out infield single.

After being examined by a trainer, Jimenez limped off the field to the dugout with a 4-3 lead.

"It's good," Jimenez said of his leg. "I was lucky it didn't get any bones or anything. Got me in the side of the calf. It got me in the same spot where I got hit in Minnesota the last day before the All-Star break, so it wasn't 100 percent pain-free yet. It got me in the same spot."

The Orioles fell two games below .500 at 57-59 and trail Minnesota by two games for the second wild-card spot.

Lowrie, who has subject of trade rumors for weeks, leads the major leagues with 37 doubles.

"That's my game," Lowrie said. "It's not like I'm gunning to be the leader, I just want to go out and continue to do the same thing that I've been doing all year. Keep my good approach, maintain my work in the weight room and in the cage and see where it shakes out in the end."

Tim Beckham went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 11 games to begin his Orioles career since coming to Baltimore from Tampa Bay on Aug. 1 in a trade. He also scored a run. Adam Jones hit his 22nd home run, a solo shot in the second.

A's rookie right-hander Paul Blackburn allowed four runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings in his eighth career major league start. He struck out three and walked two. Simon Castro pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings and Santiago Casilla (3-5) worked a perfect eighth.

The Orioles, who hit four home runs in a 7-2 victory over Oakland on Thursday night, took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on Jones' leadoff shot and second homer in two days.

Baltimore made it 2-0 with a run in the fourth. Manny Machado blooped a leadoff double down the left field line and moved to third on Jonathan Schoop's single. Machado scored when Jones grounded into a double play.

The A's scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 3-2 lead. Lowrie lined a leadoff double to left-center field and scored on Khris Davis' opposite-field double down the right field line.

Olson launched a two-run homer to deep center with one out, crushing Jimenez's 2-1 fastball for his fifth homer of the season and first since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

"That one felt pretty good," Olson said. "I'd had a couple of tough at-bats up here so far. So it felt nice to connect on one."

Baltimore regained a 4-3 lead in the fifth when Beckham and Machado had back-to-back singles and Schoop hit a two-run double to right-center field.

NOTES: OF Boog Powell and RHP Micheal Brady were called up from Triple-A Nashville by Oakland on Friday. Powell, who was acquired Sunday from Seattle in exchange for 1B Yonder Alonso, was initially in the starting lineup in center field but was a late scratch because of an upper respiratory infection. OF Rajai Davis replaced Powell in the lineup. ... A's OF Jaycob Brugman and OF Mark Canha were optioned to Triple-A Nashville. ... Orioles 1B Chris Davis, who has been struggling at the plate, returned to the starting lineup after getting a day off Thursday. Orioles manager Buck Showalter had Davis hit seventh in the lineup for the first time since 2014. He hit lower than fifth this season for the first time. ... DH Mark Trumbo moved down in the order and hit sixth for the second time this season. ... A's 3B Matt Chapman, who left Thursday night's game after the third inning with an illness, was in the starting lineup. Chapman said he had food poisoning Thursday. ... A's rookie RHP Bobby Wahl will undergo thoracic outlet surgery on his right arm on Monday, the A's announced. The surgery will be performed in Dallas by Dr. Greg Pearl, a vascular surgeon and specialist in the procedure.