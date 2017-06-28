Preview: Orioles at Blue Jays

Mark Trumbo's statistics this season show that he's paid only modest dividends on the three-year, $37.5 million contract he signed in the offseason, although the Toronto Blue Jays might disagree with his value. Trumbo looks to continue his torrid play versus the Blue Jays on Wednesday when the visiting Baltimore Orioles vie for a series victory over their American League East rivals at Rogers Centre.

After belting a majors-best 47 homers in 2016, Trumbo has struggled this season and was mired in a 5-for-28 stretch before highlighting his two-hit performance by ripping a two-run double in Tuesday's 3-1 victory. The 31-year-old has tormented Toronto to the tune of batting 14-for-41 with two homers, seven RBIs and as many runs scored this season while boasting a 5-for-11 career mark versus Wednesday starter Marcus Stroman. While the Orioles have won three in a row to even their record at .500, the Blue Jays have lost four of five to tumble into the basement of the division. Jose Bautista hasn't been to blame for Toronto's recent troubles, as the 36-year-old is 10-for-22 with one homer, four RBIs and four runs scored during that stretch - although he's just 3-for-15 in his career versus Wednesday starter Wade Miley.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wade Miley (3-5, 4.48 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (7-4, 3.69)

Miley fell to 2-3 with a gaudy 7.81 ERA in his last six starts on Thursday after allowing four runs on eight hits in five innings of a 6-3 setback versus Cleveland. "We're going out there and working our tails off trying to get on track, and I think we're moving in the right direction," said the 30-year-old, who has permitted 19 earned runs in his last four starts (15 2/3 innings). Miley split a pair of decisions against Toronto this season, yielding three runs and a homer in each contest.

Stroman allowed a career high-tying seven earned runs and three homers on Thursday en route to an 11-4 loss at Texas. The 26-year-old has been taken deep six times over his last two outings after permitting just seven in his first 13. "The long ball hurt me," Stroman told reporters. "It was kind of the feel for my pitches out there. ... I'll make a few adjustments and we can get back out there Wednesday."

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore 2B Jonathan Schoop has recorded five multi-hit performances in his last seven contests.

2. Blue Jays C Russell Martin is batting 9-for-51 in June and just 5-for-27 versus the Orioles this season.

3. Baltimore 1B Trey Mancini, who is 11-for-26 on his seven-game hitting streak, is 9-for-21 with two homers versus Toronto this season.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Blue Jays 1