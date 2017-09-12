Preview: Orioles at Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles need to break out of their funk if they intend to remain in contention for a wild card in the American League. Baltimore looks to halt its five-game losing streak when it visits the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game series.

The Orioles dropped a 4-3 decision in the opener on Monday, falling to 0-4 on their 10-game road trip and 3 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the second wild-card spot with four teams between them. Adam Jones bounced back from an 0-for-4 effort on Sunday with his third multi-hit performance in five contests as he recorded two of Baltimore’s six hits and notched his first RBI of the month. The Blue Jays have put together a three-game winning streak, but it likely is too little, too late as they are 7 1/2 games behind the Twins with six other clubs in the way. The bottom-third of Toronto’s lineup had its second straight big performance, going 5-for-11 with a home run by Ryan Goins, three RBIs and three runs scored.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Dylan Bundy (13-9, 4.12 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Joe Biagini (3-10, 5.29)

Bundy’s unbeaten streak ended at seven starts on Sept. 4, when he was tagged by the New York Yankees for five runs on five hits and four walks in four innings. The 24-year-old from Oklahoma posted five victories during his run of success, allowing three runs or fewer in all but one of the outings. Bundy has been dominant against Toronto in his career, going 3-0 with a 0.51 ERA in four relief appearances and two starts - both of which took place this season and resulted in victories after he gave up a total of one run over 13 frames.

Biagini will be making his fourth consecutive start and 15th overall this season, which also has seen him come out of the bullpen 26 times. The 27-year-old Californian has gone 0-2 since returning to the rotation, yielding five runs in fewer than four innings in each loss while scattering five hits and registering a career-high 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless frames in a no-decision at Baltimore. Biagini also lost his other career start against the Orioles on June 27 at home, surrendering three runs on five hits and four walks over 5 1/3 innings to fall to 0-2 with a 2.31 ERA versus the club in 14 career appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles C Welington Castillo exited Monday’s loss after one inning with a contusion after being hit with a foul ball in the groin area.

2. Toronto RHP Dominic Leone, who had made 154 major-league relief appearances prior to the series, struck out two in a scoreless inning on Monday to record his first career save.

3. Baltimore OF Craig Gentry is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday but will be limited to pinch-running duty due to his fractured right middle finger.

PREDICTION: Orioles 7, Blue Jays 2