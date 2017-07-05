Preview: Orioles at Brewers

Eric Thames made a triumphant return to the lineup and the Milwaukee Brewers have a chance at a three-game sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles when the teams finish their set Wednesday night. Thames sat out the opener of the series - an 8-1 win for the Brewers - but was back in there against a right-hander Tuesday afternoon and responded in a big way.

The slugger smacked his 22nd and 23rd home runs as part of a four-homer barrage for Milwaukee, which opened up a season-high 3 1/2-game lead in the National League Central. Travis Shaw had one of the other two home runs for the Brewers a day after he was struck in the wrist with a pitch, and the third baseman has four long balls in his last eight games. The Orioles are still waiting for their third baseman to heat up, as Manny Machado was held to a single in four at-bats Tuesday and is 3-for-31 over an eight-game span. Jayson Aquino will get the start for Baltimore in place of Chris Tillman, who is expected to be placed on the paternity list.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Jayson Aquino (1-1, 9.00 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (3-4, 4.36)

Aquino will be making his second career start and his first since April 22, when he held Boston to two runs in six innings. He followed that up with two relief appearances for Baltimore in which he gave up six runs in just two innings, which prompted a demotion to Triple-A Norfolk. The 24-year-old is 2-7 with a 4.46 ERA in 12 starts for the Tides.

Garza let up two runs and six hits in five innings of a no-decision against Miami on Friday in a game the Brewers would win 3-2. He is 9-1 with a 3.11 ERA lifetime versus Baltimore, although he has not faced the Orioles in over three years. The 33-year-old, who completed six innings just once in his last seven starts, has allowed seven home runs in 36 1/3 innings at home this year.

1. Orioles 2B Jonathan Schoop homered and scored twice Tuesday, and the All-Star recorded his fifth multi-hit effort in his last nine games.

2. Milwaukee is 17-7 in the third game of a series and 9-3 on Wednesday.

3. Baltimore is expected to activate closer LHP Zach Britton (forearm) on Wednesday.

