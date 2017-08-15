Machado, Orioles slam Mariners

SEATTLE -- Manny Machado hit a grand slam off former teammate Yovani Gallardo as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Seattle Mariners 11-3 Monday night at Safeco Field.

Tim Beckham, Seth Smith and Trey Mancini also homered for the Orioles, and Kevin Gausman pitched seven strong innings. Gausman (9-8) allowed two runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

The Orioles (59-60) moved past the Mariners (59-61) -- who dropped to 0-5 on their seven-game homestand -- in the American League playoff race. Baltimore closed within two games of the idle Los Angeles Angels for the second and final AL wild-card berth.

Nelson Cruz and Mike Zunino hit solo home runs for the Mariners. Cruz's homer leading off the ninth was his 29th of the season and increased his AL-leading RBI total to 95.

Gallardo (5-8), acquired from Baltimore in an offseason trade for Smith, allowed eight runs on nine hits in four-plus innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Beckham hit Gallardo's first pitch of the game over the right field wall. It was Beckham's 16th homer of the season, and his first career leadoff shot.

The Mariners tied it in the bottom of the first, as Jean Segura and Yonder Alonso led off with back-to-back doubles. Robinson Cano followed with an infield single, with Alonso reaching third and Cano taking second on a throwing error by Beckham.

Gausman then struck out Cruz and Seager, the Nos. 4-5 batters in the Seattle lineup, and got Guillermo Heredia to ground out to short to end the inning.

The Orioles pulled away with a six-run seventh off Gallardo, sending 11 batters to the plate.

With one out, Mark Trumbo doubled to center field. Chris Davis then doubled off the wall in left, just over the outstretched glove of Heredia. A single by Smith moved Davis to third, and Davis scored on Caleb Joseph's chopper up the third base line.

A single to right by Beckham loaded the bases for Machado, who hammered a 1-2 pitch from Gallardo over the Mariners' bullpen and the out-of-town scoreboard in left field. The ball was caught by a fan sitting in the front row of the second deck, 430 feet from the plate. It was Machado's 23rd homer of the season and his second grand slam (sixth of his career).

The Orioles extended the lead to 10-1 in the fifth.

Jones led off the inning with a double, ending Gallardo's night.

Reliever Casey Lawrence struck out the first two batters he faced before Davis hit a run-scoring single up the middle and Smith launched a two-run homer to right field, his 12th of the season.

Zunino hit his 18th homer of the season, a solo shot leading off the bottom of the fifth, to make it 10-2.

Mancini led off the seventh by hitting Lawrence's first pitch over the right field wall. It was Mancini's 21st homer of the season.

NOTES: Seattle SS Jean Segura fouled a ball off his left shin in the fifth inning and had to be attended to by manager Scott Servais and trainer Rick Griffin. Segura stayed in the game. ... CF Adam Jones had two hits to give him 1,575 with the Orioles, passing Boog Powell for fifth in franchise history. ... Mariners CF Jarrod Dyson was thrown out by Jones trying to tag and go from first to second on a fly ball to the wall in the fifth with Seattle trailing 10-2. Dyson was replaced in the next inning. ... The Mariners recalled RHP Thyago Vieira from Triple-A Tacoma and optioned RHP Christian Bergman to the Rainiers. Vieira, 24, became the fourth Brazilian-born player to ever appear in the major leagues, and the second pitcher, when he made his debut with a scoreless ninth inning. ... Orioles LHP Wade Miley (6-9, 5.19 ERA) faces Mariners LHP Andrew Albers (2017 debut) on Tuesday.