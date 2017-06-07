INF Ruben Tejada had his contract selected the contract of from Triple-A Norfolk two days after being acquired him from the Yankees for cash considerations. "He was available and had an out in his contract and people thought he was a guy we wanted to add," Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. Tejada appeared in 37 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and was batting .269 with seven doubles, six home runs and 21 RBIs. He is a valuable utility infielder. Over 616 major league games, Tejada has hit .252 with 104, doubles, 10 homers and 253 RBIs.

C Welington Castillo (groin) took batting practice prior to the series opener against the Pirates on Tuesday. He could avoid a rehab assignment because of a challenging road schedule with the Orioles minor league affiliates. "We may just do a (simulated) game with him, have him catch BP with some hitters," manager Buck Showalter said. If there are no setbacks, Castillo could be activated from the disabled list Saturday and join the club for its series against the Yankees. Castillo was placed on the 10-day DL on May 31 after suffering a testicular injury the previous night on a deflected ball. He has been one of the Orioles' most productive hitters, batting .317 with four home runs and 17 RBIs.

INF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder inflammation) will see a specialist Friday in hopes of being cleared to begin throwing. He has been working out at the team's minor league facility in Sarasota, Fla. "He's a little frustrated because he's ready to go," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "He wants to go and they're being very cautious with it, but you've got to get this thing done the right time." Flaherty is batting .233 with three RBIs in 13 games and is a valuable utility infielder.

RHP Kevin Gausman (4-4) struggled with his command early but managed to throw 6 2/3 innings Tuesday against Pittsburgh. He allowed four runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and a walk on 113 pitches. "I think that's a theme for me, really, this whole season is giving up way too many two-strike hits," Gausman said. "I threw some great pitches to get to that point, but obviously, they also did a really good job with some fastballs up and just kind of didn't hit them hard, but just kind of hit them where guys weren't."

INF Paul Janish was designated for assignment Tuesday. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter is hopeful Janish clears waivers and stays in the organization. Janish went hitless in five at-bats this year with the Orioles. "Just trying to put our best foot forward," Showalter said. "Not that Paul wasn't. Just had some people who really thought Ruben would be a good addition."