PH/LF Trey Mancini continues to not hit like a rookie. He entered in the ninth Wednesday and belted a two-run game-tying pinch-hit homer. Two innings later, he hit a walk-off three-run homer that gave the Orioles a 9-6 victory. "This is a pretty special night for sure," Mancini said. "Today was a pretty special night, too and a great team win here."

3B Manny Machado injured his left hand when CF Andrew McCutchen was sliding on a steal and hit it in the second inning. Machado stayed in through the third but left after that with a spike wound. His status for the Washington game Thursday is unclear. "(It's) on top of his left hand," manager Buck Showalter said. "Obviously, a spike with a slide. He had an X-ray, which was negative. They're talking about getting an MRI tomorrow just to be on the safe side, make sure we know what we're dealing with. So we'll see if and when that can get set up."

LHP Wade Miley still has problems getting out of the early innings. He lasted 2 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on eight hits Wednesday. That's the seventh time in 12 starts that Miley could not get past the fifth inning.

LHP Donnie Hart was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. He's struggled out of the bullpen this season after being of the team's pleasant surprises last year.

RHP Edwin Jackson had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk and will help the Orioles fill a variety of pitching roles. He could start of come out of the bullpen and gives the team some help they need there now. He came on in the seventh of this game and allowed two runs on two hits in 2 2/3 innings. "Every major league team needs a swing man, a pitcher than can be available to spot start or relieve in different roles, and I think Edwin can do all those roles for us," said Dan Duquette, executive vice president of baseball operations.

IF Paul Janish cleared waivers Wednesday. The Orioles then outrighted him to Triple-A Norfolk after he'd been designated for assignment Tuesday.