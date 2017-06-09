RHP Alec Asher had a rough outing Thursday, giving up four runs while throwing 41 pitches in the first inning. He allowed a double steal in the second and another run to fall behind 5-0. He was tagged with the loss after allowing five runs in four innings at Washington.

3B Manny Machado was not in the starting lineup and did not play Thursday when Baltimore played at Washington in a makeup game from a May 11 rainout. Machado left Wednesday's game in Baltimore against the Pittsburgh Pirates with left wrist soreness. He was injured in the second inning when Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen slid into Machado on a steal of third. The Orioles star left the game in the top of the fourth and was replaced at third by Ruben Tejada. "I think we will have a better idea tomorrow," manager Buck Showalter said of Machado's condition after a 6-1 loss Thursday. "We were challenged the last two nights." Chris Davis, normally a first baseman, was in the lineup starting at third for the Orioles at Washington. Machado walked into the Orioles clubhouse around 4 p.m. Thursday with a soft brace on his left wrist. He then went into the office of manager Buck Showalter, and Machado's name was not on the lineup card that was posted about 5 p.m. "The MRI (report) was good; it is just sore and hopefully it is day-to-day and will see if it loosens up," Showalter said before the game. "He didn't dodge the slide ... but we have dodged more extensive damage." Machado is hitting .213 with 12 homers and 27 RBIs in 221 at-bats, with a .430 slugging mark and a .289 on-base average.

RHP Dylan Bundy will start Friday in New York against the Yankees. Bundy has been the best starter for the Orioles this year and has made 12 starts, posting a record of 6-4 with a 2.93 ERA.

CF Adam Jones was out of the starting lineup for a rest day Thursday. Manager Buck Showalter said after the game he wanted to give Jones a break as the Orioles are in the midst of 20 games in 20 days, with a series starting Friday in New York against the Yankees.

3B Chris Davis started at third base Thursday and continues to struggle at the plate. He was hitless in four at-bats and struck out twice, and he now has a .228 average.

1B Mark Trumbo, normally the DH, made a rare start at first Thursday in a National League park in Washington. Manager Buck Showalter said he was none too pleased about moving players around as Chris Davis made the start at third in place of the injured Manny Machado. Trumbo was the only Baltimore player with two hits.