C Welington Castillo was activated from the 10-day disabled list and batted seventh in his return from a second DL stint. Castillo needed only one rehab game with Double-A Bowie before the Orioles decided he was in condition to return to the team.

3B Manny Machado missed his third straight game with a sore left wrist. Manager Buck Showalter said Machado was feeling better and it appeared the Orioles avoided a DL stint. Machado was injured Wednesday when Pittsburgh OF Andrew McCutcheon slid into him on a play at third.

LHP Zach Britton (left forearm strain) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session without any difficulty on Saturday. He will increase it to 35 pitches Monday and if it goes well, Britton will face live hitters in batting practice Thursday. Britton has been on the DL since May 9 after missing the first month with the same injury.

C Francisco Pena was designated for assignment to make room for C Welington Castillo's return from the DL. Pena was with the team during Castillo's initial DL stint May 2-17 and Saturday was the second time this season, the Orioles designated him for assignment. The last time he was designated for assignment, Pena cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles are hoping the same thing occurs again for Pena. "He's good people," manager Buck Showalter said. "Hopefully, sometime next week he's playing for Norfolk. We'll see if we get fortunate again."

RHP Chris Tillman saw his ERA rise from 5.56 to 8.01 when he allowed a career-worst eight hits and seven runs in 1 1/3 innings Saturday. Most of the hits occurred on breaking pitches, which is something Tillman addressed in his postgame comments by saying: "It's just trying to get too far ahead and trying to get the breaking stuff going so early when you get two quick outs, it's pitching stupid." It was Tillman's shortest start since also going 1 1/3 innings June 21, 2015 in Toronto and in two starts against the Yankees this season, his ERA is 31.50.