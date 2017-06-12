RHP Logan Verrett was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk Sunday to start his third stint with the Orioles. He was also with the team April 30-May 1, May 6-10 and May 28-31. Verrett is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA in three appearances this season, highlighted by striking out slugger Aaron Judge with the bases loaded on April 30. With Norfolk, he is 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA in 15 appearances.

RHP Stefan Crichton's fifth stint with the Orioles ended Sunday when he was optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk. He made back-to-back relief appearances Friday and Saturday and allowed five runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. Crichton has an 8.49 ERA in seven relief appearances this season.

RHP Jimmy Yacabonis was added to the Orioles 40-man roster when the team purchased his contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday. He became the 23rd pitcher to appear for the team this season and gave up four runs, including Aaron Judge's second homer. Yacabonis had a few family members in the stands as he is from Matawan, N.J. With Norfolk, Yacabonis was 1-0 with an 0.90 ERA in 23 outings and a .149 opponents' batting average. Yacabonis was Baltimore's 13th-round pick in 2013 after pitching in college at St. Joseph's in Pennsylvania.

3B Manny Machado missed his fourth straight game Sunday with a sore left wrist. He took swings via tee and toss while also fielding ground balls. Manager Buck Showalter said Machado would take batting practice before Monday's game in Chicago. On Saturday, Showalter said Machado was feeling better and it appeared Machado would avoid a DL stint. Machado was injured Wednesday when Pittsburgh OF Andrew McCutcheon slid into him on a play at third.

LHP Zach Britton (strained left forearm strain) could begin a rehab assignment June 19 in Class A Aberdeen's season opener in the New York-Penn League, according to manager Buck Showalter. It is contingent on him getting through a 30-pitch bullpen session on Monday and a live batting practice session against hitters Thursday without difficulty.

RHP Kevin Gausman endured another rough outing Sunday when he allowed seven runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. While he did not set career highs for runs and hits, Gausman established a career worst for walks with six. It was the sixth straight start Gausman allowed at least eight hits and 10th time overall this season.

RHP Edwin Jackson was designated for assignment Sunday after making three relief appearances for the Orioles, who signed him as a minor league free agent on April 17. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said he hopes Jackson will clear waivers and return to Triple-A Norfolk. Showalter also added he would not be surprised if Jackson signs with another team, and depending on which team it is, it would be Jackson's 13th team since making his major league debut in Sept. 2003 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. "It's tough with him, pretty whirlwind, that's the way it is. He gets on a plane, he gets here, and he's pitching," Showalter said. "He's better than that. It's just he never got his feet on the ground."