RHP Miguel Castro was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. The 22-year-old is 0-3 with a 5.60 ERA in 39 career relief appearances during parts of three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies and Baltimore. He has walked 18 and struck out 31 in 35 1/3 innings.

RHP Logan Verrett was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. The 26-year-old is 2-0 with a 4.22 ERA in four relief appearances this season. During his career, he is 6-10 with a 4.62 ERA in 57 games (16 starts) with the Texas Rangers, New York Mets and Orioles.

RHP Alec Asher (2-4, 4.35 ERA) will start against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. The 25-year-old has a 1.62 ERA in nine relief appearances this season, but he is 1-3 with a 6.20 ERA in five games as a starter. He never has faced the White Sox as a starter but pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings against them as a reliever in May.

LHP D.L. Hall was selected by the Orioles in the first round (No. 21 overall) of Monday's Major League draft. The hard-throwing southpaw from Valdosta High School in Georgia has committed to play for Florida State, but Baltimore should be able to change his plans with a generous contract offer. He has drawn comparisons to Dodgers LHP Scott Kazmir because of his pitch selection and command.

3B Manny Machado returned to the lineup after missing the previous four games because of a strained left wrist. He went 2-for-4, which marked his 11th multi-hit performance of the season.

LHP Wade Miley (2-4) allowed six runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings Monday night in a 10-7 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He has allowed 10 runs in five innings over his past two outings. "I just sucked," Miley said. "It's as simple as that. I feel like everything I threw up there, they put a barrel on. That's all there is to it."

1B Chris Davis left Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox because of a strained right oblique muscle. He will undergo an MRI on Tuesday morning, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. A trip to the disabled list could be forthcoming. "Those things usually don't end well, but we'll keep some positive thoughts," Showalter said. "It's different than the one he had a couple years ago. It's on the other side."