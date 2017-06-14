RHP Alec Asher (2-5) allowed six runs on six hits (including a grand slam), walked two and struck out one over five-plus innings on Tuesday. He is 0-5 with a 6.98 ERA in eight road appearances this season. He has received nine runs of support over six starts and three or fewer runs in 16 of 18 career outings.

1B Trey Mancini has recorded a hit in four consecutive games and is hitting .357 during that span. He is batting .533 with three multi-hit performances in four games against the White Sox this season.

C Francisco Pena was sent outright to Triple-A Norfolk after he went unclaimed on waivers. He had been designated for assignment June 10 to make room for C Welington Castillo's return from the DL.

RHP Dylan Bundy (6-5, 3.05 ERA) makes his 14th start of the year on Wednesday. He is 2-0 in three games, including two starts, and has an all-time 3.21 ERA against Chicago. He has allowed five runs on 13 hits with a 3.21 ERA, including 13 strikeouts and two walks. In 2017, he is 1-0 in a six-inning start in which he allowed three runs on six hits in a 6-5 victory over Chicago on May 6.

1B Chris Davis, who suffered an oblique injury in the third inning of Monday's 10-7 loss to Chicago, may be heading for the disabled list and was reportedly bound for Baltimore on Tuesday. Davis, hitting .226 with 14 homers and 26 RBIs, is the major leagues' top home run hitter since 2012 with 211.