OF/1B David Washington had his contract with Triple-A Norfolk purchased by the Orioles Wednesday. Washington is batting .291 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs for Norfolk this season.

C Welington Castillo collected his first grand slam and a career-high five RBIs in Wednesday's victory over the White Sox. It was Baltimore's second grand slam of the season.

RHP Dylan Bundy (7-5) snapped a two-game losing streak with a victory in a five-inning effort Wednesday against the White Sox. He allowed three-plus earned runs for only the fifth time this season and is 3-0 with a 3.21 ERA in three career starts against Chicago.

1B Chris Davis was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a strained right oblique. Davis was injured during Monday's 10-6 loss to the Chicago White Sox after flying out to right field with the bases loaded in the third inning. He did not play Tuesday when the Orioles dropped their sixth straight game, and Trey Mancini started at first base. Davis is batting .226 with 14 homers and 26 RBIs this season. He also leads the majors with 95 strikeouts in his first 61 games.

RHP Chris Tillman makes his eighth start of the season Thursday. He earned the win in a five-inning, shutout effort against the Chicago White Sox on May 7, his debut outing after missing the season's first month with a shoulder injury. But his next six starts resulted in four losses and two no-decisions, including 29 runs over 25 1/3 innings. The worst came in his last appearance -- nine runs in 1 1/3 innings in the Orioles' 16-3 loss to the Yankees on Saturday.