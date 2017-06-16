FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 17, 2017 / 2:42 AM / 2 months ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

1B Trey Mancini went 1-for-4 and has recorded a hit in six straight games. He is hitting .409 during that span and .523 with four multi-hit performances -- including a pair of three-hit games -- in six contests against the White Sox this season.

OF Anthony Santander (strained right forearm) was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. He was placed on the 10-day DL April 2, retroactive to March 30.

C Welington Castillo has homered in back-to-back games for the first time since May 19-20 against Toronto. He's batting .298 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 35 games to date.

RHP Kevin Gausman (3-5, 6.49 ERA) takes the mound as the Orioles return home to open a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. He's 0-1 all-time against the Cardinals, taking the loss in an 8-3 Orioles loss Aug. 10, 2014. Gausman allowed three runs on eight hits, struck out six and walked two in that meeting.

RHP Chris Tillman (1-5) suffered his fifth straight loss after giving up five runs on a season-high 11 hits over 5 1/3 innings. But manager Buck Showalter found positives in the outing. "Chris has a good track record and he's going to pitch better and hopefully today's the start of that," he said. "They made him earn everything. He gave us a chance, we're just not scoring any runs." Tillman also had a season-high six strikeouts.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.