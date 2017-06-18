RHP Mike Wright (shoulder) received a cortisone injection in his shoulder Friday and will be shut down for at least three days. However, the overall healing process will likely extend past his 10-day period on the disabled list, according to manager Buck Showalter. The club is still deciding where Wright might begin his rehab.

3B Manny Machado was moved to second in the lineup Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Machado has struggled for most of this season, and manager Buck Showalter said he wanted to give the former All-Star a "different look." Machado responded with a home run and a double. He is batting .215. "Think about the bar that he has set for himself," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "I can't say it now but when I'm through one day I'll tell you how I really feel about where he rates comparatively speaking."

1B Tommy Joseph extended his league-leading hitting streak to 13 games in a 5-1 Phillies loss to Arizona on Saturday. While the Phillies have been scuffling, Joseph has been one of their more consistent hitters. He's batting .346 in this stretch, the longest hit streak of his career.

LHP Wade Miley had not lasted past the third inning in his previous two starts. He had another uneven performance Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Miley allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits with eight strikeouts and four walks over 52/3 innings. "It's been a grind, no doubt," Miley said. "Baseball's going to throw that at you at some point every year. It's just kind of how we come through it, and hopefully we're moving in the right direction."

INF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder inflammation) threw again at the Orioles' minor league facility in Sarasota, Fla. "He's starting to feel good about it as he pushes it," manager Buck Showalter said. Flaherty is batting .233 with three RBIs in 13 games and is a valuable utility infielder.

1B Chris Davis (strained right oblique) would not speculate on how long he might be out of the lineup. He suffered a similar injury in 2014 and was out 16 days. He never appeared to fully recover from that injury. Davis told reporters Saturday he wanted to be more patient this time around. "It's not one of those things you want to rush because if you have a setback it makes things that much harder," Davis said. Orioles manager Buck Showalter was not optimistic about a quick return to the lineup. "I think three weeks would be really ambitious," Showalter. Davis is batting .226 with 14 home runs and 26 RBIs over 61 games. However, he has struck out 95 times, which is the most in MLB. Davis went on the 10-day DL on Wednesday retroactive to the prior day.