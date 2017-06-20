LHP Zach Britton will pitch on rehab at Class A Aberdeen Tuesday instead of Monday due to the rain in Maryland. "It won't affect his schedule at all, provided he pitches tomorrow," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

RHP Dylan Bundy has not pitched as well lately after being the only Oriole starter to show any consistency in the first part of the season. Bundy turned in probably his worst performance of the season Monday, allowing six runs on six hits in just 4 1/3 innings as the Indians smoked several pitches against him. "I wasn't commanding the ball at all tonight," Bundy said. "Just poor execution."

SS J.J. Hardy was placed on the disabled list Monday with a right wrist fracture. Manager Buck Showalter and Hardy both said it was a non-displaced fracture of the wrist, and they're hoping he'll be back in 4-6 weeks.

RHP Darren O'Day had a good bullpen session on Monday and it went well, said manager Buck Showalter. The skipper also said the pitcher will throw in a simulated game Wednesday, and they could activate him from the disabled list Friday.

INF Paul Janish had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk Monday to replace SS J.J. Hardy (right wrist fracture). Janish got into the game in the eighth inning when the Indians already had taken an 11-0 lead and went 0-for-1.