OF Craig Gentry had his contract purchased from Triple A Norfolk. INF David Washington, who was hitless in six at-bats, was optioned to the Tides. Gentry has played in 44 games (37 at-bats) for the Orioles, batting .162 with a homer and four RBIs.

LHP Zach Britton (forearm strain) had his first rehab start Tuesday for Class A Aberdeen. He threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout, walk and double play on 12 pitches. "I had really, really good movement which was kind of the issue I was fighting with the injury," Britton told the Orioles' website. "That was a real positive." Britton was procedurally transferred to the 60-day disabled list to open a spot on the 40-man roster. He is still eligible to return to Baltimore on July 4.

RHP Dylan Bundy will make his next regularly scheduled start. However, he will then get pushed back in rotation for some extra rest, according to manager Buck Showalter. Bundy took the loss Monday when he allowed six runs over 41/3 innings -- his shortest start of the season. "I'm giving up a lot of runs recently," Bundy said. "Mainly it all boils down to command. I'm not commanding the baseball and throwing it where I want to and getting ahead of hitters like I did early in the season. I want to get back to that. I'll work on it in my bullpen in between here and my next start and hopefully it gets better."

INF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder inflammation) had some discomfort after throwing from beyond 60 feet at the team's minor league facility in Sarasota, Fla., on Monday. However, it was not considered a major setback. "He's feeling better today," manager Buck Showalter said. Flaherty is batting .233 with three RBIs in 13 games and is a valuable utility infielder.

LHP Donnie Hart was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and LHP Vidal Nuno was optioned to the Tides. Hart has already appeared in 23 games for Baltimore this season and is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA.

RHP Chris Tillman struggles continued Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians. He allowed five runs on eight hits with three walks over four-plus innings. Tillman is winless in his past eight starts and has an 8.39 ERA in 39 2/3 innings. "It's frustrating but you keep thinking about the same thing over and over again you're not going to get anywhere," Tillman said. "You've got to buy into the process and keep working. You've got to show up tomorrow ready to start and get better for the next start. I know I'm not the only one but you've got to keep going You can't just dwell on all the negative. There are a lot of good things that happened tonight. Bullpen was outstanding. Offensively was impressive, defensively, outstanding. Just got to get better with the starting pitching."

RHP Darren O'Day (right shoulder strain) will pitch a simulated game Wednesday. He could rejoin the Orioles on Friday if there are no setbacks. O'Day last pitched for Baltimore on June 6 against Pittsburgh when he allowed one run on one hit in an inning. O'Day serves as the setup man for closer Zach Britton, who is also on the disabled list.