C Welington Castillo was back in the lineup Thursday after being given the previous day off because of a sore shoulder. Castillo has been one of the Orioles' most productive hitters. He went 2-for-4.

LHP Zach Britton (forearm strain) threw another scoreless inning Thursday in his second rehab assignment, allowing one hit with two strikeouts on 16 pitches for Class A Delmarva. He could come off the DL as soon as July 5. Britton posted his 54th consecutive save on April 14, tied for second most all time since saves became an official statistic in 1969, according to STATS, LLC. He has fives saves this season.

LHP Wade Miley labored through another start, allowing four runs, eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts in just five-plus innings and 111 pitches. Miley has given up 19 earned runs in his past four starts (15 2/3 innings). "We're going out there and working our tails off trying to work on track, and I think we're moving in the right direction," Miley said.

CF Adam Jones was held out of the lineup Thursday because the Orioles' next six games are on an artificial surface in Tampa Bay and Toronto. "He's played hard," Orioles bench coach John Russell said. "You guys know how hard he plays. And we're going into six games on turf and that turf can really beat up a guy who runs around a lot." Jones is batting .269 with 12 home runs and 32 RBIs. Craig Gentry got the start in his place and went 1-for-2 with a walks and was hit by a pitch.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (2-2, 6.25 ERA) earned another start Friday in the series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. Jimenez has struggled most of the season and relinquished his spot in the rotation to Alec Asher, who also failed to hold down the job. In his first since May 22, Jimenez allowed two runs and four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. "I just want to fight," Jimenez said. "Doesn't matter where I am, I'm going to try to do the best I can. It felt good to be able to be there for the team."

RHP Darren O'Day (shoulder) pitched a simulated game Wednesday and there were no issues the following day. As a result, O'Day should come off the disabled list Friday. "Darren is still on track for (Friday)," Orioles bench coach John Russell said. O'Day last pitched for Baltimore on June 6 against Pittsburgh when he allowed one run and one hit in an inning.