in 2 months
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
June 24, 2017 / 11:49 PM / in 2 months

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Gabriel Ynoa was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk as reliever Darren O'Day was reinstated from the disabled list before the game. Ynoa had a 4.26 ERA in four appearances before being sent down. He had 12 strikeouts against only two walks.

1B Trey Mancini had two hits in Friday's loss -- an RBI single in the second inning and an RBI double in the sixth. His 40 RBIs rank second on the Orioles behind only Jonathan Schoop.

3B Manny Machado had a quiet Friday, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout on a day in which the Orioles managed 11 hits in a losing effort. Machado's season average dropped to .225, but he remains in the No. 2 slot in the Orioles' batting order.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez's pitching struggles continued in a big way. He lasted only 2 1/3 innings while giving up nine earned runs and seven hits. Jimenez dropped to 2-3 and saw his ERA increase by a full run from 6.25 to 7.26. He gave up two two-run homers in the third inning alone. He had two walks and a passed ball before the Rays put the ball in play once.

RHP Darren O'Day was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his first game back. O'Day is a key part of Baltimore's bullpen, so his healthy return is a major plus as the Orioles work to get back on track.

