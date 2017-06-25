RHP Miguel Castro was optioned to Double-A Bowie after pitching in Friday's loss to the Rays. Baltimore needed a fresh arm for the bullpen -- he had a 4.09 ERA in eight appearances over 11 innings.

1B Trey Mancini helped separate the Orioles in the seventh inning, getting a two-run home run, his 13th of the season. He was the only Baltimore starter Saturday with a batting average over .300 and continues to produce well for the Orioles.

OF Joey Rickard had two hits out of the No. 8 slot in the batting order against his old team. Rickard was a Rule V pick from the Rays last year and is now hitting .252 -- the Rays could use an outfielder like him as they deal with injuries this season.

RHP Stefan Crichton was called up before Saturday's game to provide a fresh arm for the bullpen, but did not pitch Saturday. Crichton, 25, was 4-0 with a 1.23 ERA at Triple-A Norfolk this season, but didn't fare as well in the majors, with an 8.49 ERA in seven previous appearances with Baltimore.

RHP Dylan Bundy pitched well, going seven innings and holding the Rays to three runs on five hits. His only real mistakes came on back-to-back pitches -- home runs in the third innings. He's now 6-3 against AL East opponents this season, with a 2.34 ERA in those games.

DH Mark Trumbo came up with the biggest hit of the game Saturday, breaking a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double for a 5-3 lead. Saturday was his 28th multi-hit game of the season, extending his team lead and keeping him in the top five in the American League.