1B/OF Trey Mancini singled in the sixth inning Tuesday to extend his hit streak to seven games. After going 1-for-4 in the 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, he is batting .423 (11-for-26) during the streak with two home runs and five RBIs.

LHP Wade Miley (3-5, 4.48 ER) will try to continue his success against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday when he faces them in the second game of a three-game series at the Rogers Centre. Miley is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts against Toronto this season. He has 11 strikeouts in 13 innings against them. He is coming off a loss to the Cleveland Indians June 22 when he allowed eight hits and four runs in five innings. He is 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA in five starts against Toronto over the past three seasons.

RHP Kevin Gausman had his first scoreless start since Sept. 16 at Boston, when he allowed four hits and two walks to earn the win in the 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. He is 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA in four starts against the Blue Jays this season. "I felt like earlier in the season I got way too fastball-happy in some counts where I should probably be pitching," Gausman said. "That's really something I'm trying to do better, mixing up my pitches, moving up and down and in and out, just trying to keep these guys off-balance. I've definitely been a lot more consistent. I'm not having those blow-up innings I was having earlier in the season. Today I kind of had to grind and I had my first scoreless outing of the season. "

CF Adam Jones hit an RBI single in the third inning Tuesday in the 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. He has an RBI in three straight games for the first time this season. He also broke his necklace when he fouled off a pitch in the first inning. Jones, plate umpire Angel Hernandez and Blue Jays C Russell Martin scooped up the pieces from around home plate. Jones put the necklace in his back pocket and worked a walk. "There's some teams I've played on in the past that would have a lot of fun with that tomorrow," manager Buck Showalter said. "Someone would go to a costume jewellery place and buy about 15 of those and wear them in batting practice tomorrow. I'm sure for what he paid for it, I'd have stopped and picked it up, too."