LHP Zach Britton (forearm strain) will continue his rehab assignment for Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Britton has made six rehab appearances and has been solid, allowing just one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Britton could return this week against the Brewers, but the Orioles will need to clear a spot for him on the 40-man roster. Britton said Saturday he is ready to rejoin the club. "It's pretty much just get through Norfolk, don't do anything stupid, and just get up to Milwaukee," Britton said. "There's really not a whole lot I need to work on other than just getting through that inning at Norfolk."

RHP Dylan Bundy was pitching on six days rest and made back-to-back starts against the Rays. The time off did not help him as he labored through just four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts. It was his shortest start of the season and he has also given up a home run in 11 straight games. Bundy will pitch his normal day Thursday against the Twins and then get some extended rest over the All-Star break until he starts again July 18. "The plan right now is for him to be the fifth starter out of the break," Showalter said. "I've got it mapped out through the start of September. We'll see how it goes."

SS J.J. Hardy (right wrist fracture) has an MRI on his ribcage that revealed a fractured bone, according to manager Buck Showalter. Hardy suffered the injury when running into outfielder Trey Mancini at Yankee Stadium. "He said it didn't really bother him that much to play and he said it didn't really think much of it other than being a little sore, but it hasn't gone away," Showalter said. Hardy is batting .211 with three homers and 21 RBIs over 64 games.

1B Chris Davis (strained right oblique) could begin throwing Monday. He could also have a rehab assignment during the All-Star break, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Davis is batting .226 with 14 home runs and 26 RBIs over 61 games. However, he has struck out 95 times. "If that goes well, he'll proceed to some more stressful baseball activities," Showalter said. "Hopefully, he'll be swinging a bat that week."

LF Chris Taylor hit the Dodgers' second grand slam in as many games Saturday (Austin Barnes connected Friday night). Taylor's slam was his league-leading third of the season and the fourth of his career.

RHP Chris Tillman might have to miss his next start Wednesday for the birth of his first child. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said the team has a contingency plan in place, but would not reveal any further details. Tillman's wife, Christina, is past her due date and might have labor induced. "She's up most of the night. So is he," Showalter said about the couple. Tillman allowed two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks over five innings Friday and did not earn a decision. He is 1-5 with a 7.90 ERA on the year.