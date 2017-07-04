FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a month
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
Fed worried about weak inflation
July 4, 2017 / 11:14 PM

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Mike Wright began a throwing program Monday as he works his way back from a bout of bursitis in his right shoulder that shut him down June 16. Wright has appeared in 36 games for the Orioles in the last three seasons, going 6-9 with a 5.85 ERA, including a 5.56 mark in six outings this year.

RHP Jimmy Yacabonis worked 3 1/3 innings of relief Sunday, holding the Brewers to a run and three hits with two strikeouts after taking over for starter Wade Miley in the second inning. Yacabonis also came through at the plate, getting his first hit and RBI in his first career at-bat.

RHP Zach Britton was expected to wrap up a minor league rehab assignment Monday night with an appearance for Class A Frederick. Britton, out since May 6 with a forearm strain, has a 2.35 ERA in eight minor league appearances. An all-star the last two seasons, Britton has appeared in just eight big league games this year, posting a 1.00 ERA with five saves.

RHP Wade Miley was knocked out in the second inning on Monday at Milwaukee after allowing seven runs and seven hits. Miley hasn't worked more than five innings in any of his last five starts and has failed to clear the third inning in three of those outings. He's now 3-7 with a 5.20 ERA this season. "He hasn't been able to command the baseball in games," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "Everything else is there so that tells you that there's some other challenges going on."

