RHP Tyler Wilson allowed a run in two innings of work after he was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk Tuesday. He was called up to add some length to a bullpen that had to cover seven innings a day earlier in an 8-1 loss at Milwaukee. Prior to Tuesday, he had a 7.43 ERA in 13 1/3 innings for the Orioles this season.

RHP Jimmy Yacabonis was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk Tuesday as the Orioles looked to add some depth to a bullpen the covered 7 1/3 innings a day earlier. Yacabonis covered 3 1/3 of those frames and has a 6.75 ERA in four appearances for Baltimore this season.

LHP Jayson Aquino will start Wednesday evening when the Orioles wrap up a three-game interleague series against the Brewers at Miller Park. Aquino has made three appearances, one start, for the Orioles this season, going 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA but is 2-7 with a 4.46 mark in 12 starts for Triple-A Norfolk.

1B Chris Davis reported no pain in his right oblique after going through batting practice Monday for the first time since going on the disabled list June 14. Davis said the plan for now is to return to action after the All-Star break.

LF Mark Trumbo suffered a left calf contusion Sunday when he fouled a ball off his leg and left Baltimore's game at Milwaukee in the fifth inning. Trumbo underwent an x-ray after the game which showed no fractures and is considered day-to=-day. He's started all 83 games this season, 97 in a row overall and 159 of 162 last season for Baltimore.