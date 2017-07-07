INF David Washington was designated for assignment on Thursday as the Orioles made room on the 40-man roster to call up INF Johnny Giavotella. Washington appeared in three games for Baltimore and was 0 for 6 with five strikeouts this season.

RHP Dylan Bundy (8-8) had another difficult outing in his last start before the All-Star break. He gave up six runs, five hits and two walks, and struck out four batters. Over his last six starts, Bundy has surrendered 27 earned runs in 31 1/3 innings.

INF Johnny Giavotella was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game. Giavotella took the roster spot vacated when LHP Jayson Aquino was optioned following Wednesday's game. He hit .306 in Triple-A and .256 in 353 major league games.

LHP Jayson Aquino was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. He had been recalled from Norfolk on Wednesday and made a spot start against the Brewers, going 5 1/3 innings while allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits. He struck out seven. It was the second career start for Aquino, who has spent most of the season with Norfolk.

DH Chris Davis (right oblique strain) is expected to take live batting practice before Friday's game. Davis is increasing his hitting as he tries to come back from the strain. Davis has been out since June 13 with the injury. He's hitting .226 in 61 games this season with 14 homers and 26 RBIs.

RHP Chris Tillman is expected to be activated from the paternity list on Saturday, but Orioles manager Buck Showalter wasn't sure if Tillman would start Saturday. Baltimore hasn't announced Saturday's starter. Tillman is 1-5 with a 7.90 ERA in 11 starts this season. The other option for the Orioles could be LHP Wade Miley, who is 3-7 with a 5.20 ERA.