3B Manny Machado had four hits and two homers in Friday's loss. It was the 11th multi-homer game of Machado's career and second of the season. Machado is starting to beat up after a slow start this season. He's hit in four straight games and six of his last seven. He's hitting .333 against the Twins this season after entering the season with a lifetime .347 average against Minnesota. Friday was Machado's ninth career four-plus hit game.

LHP Wade Miley (3-7, 5.20 ERA) will start Saturday's day game for Baltimore. Manager Buck Showalter also considered RHP Chris Tillman for the start. Miley is coming off a 1 2/3-inning performance on July 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers in which he allowed seven runs.

RHP Kevin Gausman was cruising through his start Friday against the Minnesota Twins, running his scoreless innings streak to 15 1/3 innings before it all unraveled. Gausman's final start before the All-Star break will instead add to a disappointing first half. He gave up six runs -- five earned -- and nine hits in four-plus innings. He owns a 5.85 ERA.

1B/DH Chris Davis (right oblique strain) participated in batting practice before the game and fielded ground balls at first base. Manager Buck Showalter said Davis would play rehab games for Class A Frederick on Monday and Class A Delmarva on Wednesday if he continues to progress.