LHP Wade Miley (4-7) earned his first win in four starts on Saturday, giving up eight hits and three walks. The only blemish on his line came from a solo homer by All-Star slugger Miguel Sano. Miley had allowed 29 earned runs and passed out 16 walks in 22 1/3 innings in his previous six starts after opening the season with a 2.82 ERA after 11 starts. He said a slight mechanical adjustment, staying over the rubber longer helped him with improved command of his pitches.

2B Jonathan Schoop started his first major league game at shortstop on Saturday. The Orioles are trying to fill shortstop with J.J. Hardy on the disabled list due to a right wrist fracture and Baltimore started Johnny Giavotella in Schoop's normal second base spot. Schoop handled each defensive play and also hit a towering two-run homer to the third deck in left field in the Orioles' victory. Schoop had made his first major league appearance at shortstop in Thursday's game after shifting from second base. The first-time All-Star is hitting .333 in his last 18 games.

RHP Chris Tillman was reinstated from the paternity leave list on Saturday and Baltimore designated SS Paul Janish for assignment. Tillman was available out of the bullpen on Saturday but did not pitch. Manager Buck Showalter hopes to get Tillman on the mound at some point before the All-Star break but might have to have the veteran right-hander throw during the break. Tillman is 1-5 with a 7.90 ERA this season.

SS Paul Janish was designated for assignment on Saturday with RHP Chris Tillman coming back from the paternity list. Janish hit .077 in 14 games for Baltimore. Manager Buck Showalter said he's hopeful Janish clears waivers and agrees to join Triple-A Norfolk.