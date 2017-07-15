OF Craig Gentry cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Norfolk. Gentry had a .175 average in 48 games, mostly as a late-inning defensive replacement and/or pinch-runner.

C Welington Castillo found a good way to break a little skid. He had been 0-for-4 before hitting a solo homer to center in the third inning of Friday's loss. It was his ninth home run this year.

IF/OF Ryan Flaherty right shoulder strain), got a good check-up Thursday, and manager Buck Showalter hopes he's out on rehab by the end of next week. Then, the team would like to activate him soon afterward. Flaherty was placed on the disabled list May 21 and is batting .233 with three RBIs in 13 games.

RHP Kevin Gausman (6.39 ERA) still can't seem to find his way. He has struggled most of the season and gave up four homers and eight runs (tying a season high) in just three innings Friday's 9-8 loss to the Chicago Cubs.. He escaped with a no-decision but still is trying to figure things out. "It was just bad," Gausman said. "I kind of became a two-pitch pitcher out there. When you're a starter trying to do that, some days you can get away with it. Most days you can't. It was just bad execution."

CF Adam Jones was moved back into the lead-off spot by manager Buck Showalter. Jones batted there much of 2016 and for part of this season, and he went 0-for-4 in Friday's loss against the Cubs. "It's just something Adam and I talked about last week. It's something he's fine with and kind of likes," Showalter said.

1B Chris Davis (right oblique strain) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday. He was placed on the DL June 14, retroactive to the day before. Davis batted fifth Friday and was 1-for-5 with an RBI double.

DH Mark Trumbo has been slowly heating up. He's now hit in nine straight games after going 2-for-3 with three RBIs Friday, including a two-run homer in the eighth that completed Baltimore's comeback from an early 8-0 deficit and tied the game at eight before losing in the ninth. "We did a really good job," he said. "Being down that much early is really tough. We did everything we could to get back in it."