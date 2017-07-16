LHP Richard Bleier has been a pleasant surprise in the bullpen this season. Manager Buck Showalter has stretched him out more and said they could consider moving him to the starting rotation but Bleier's been doing so well in the bullpen. Time will tell what happens.

3B Manny Machado is slowly heating up at the plate. He extended his season-best hitting streak to eight games with an infield single in the eighth, and his average has increased to .234.

LHP Zach Britton did not pitch in this game but appears to be almost ready to become to team's closer once more. His last two relief appearances -- since coming off the disabled list (forearm strain) -- have been more like the Britton of old, and while manager Buck Showalter did not want to commit to the move yet, Britton truly is pitching well.

C Caleb Joseph truly has rebounded from a disastrous 2016 season where he was injured and never drove in a run. He is taking advantage of his chances and did so again Saturday, hitting a solo homer and driving in two in the loss versus the Cubs. Joseph has a .293 average and 19 RBIs this season. "When you get a little confidence in any sport probably in any position, you can go out and perform better," Joseph said. "When you feel good and feel confident, your swing might not be the best, but when you get results it's easy to continue to kind of snowball in the right direction."

LHP Wade Miley (4-8), like others in the Baltimore starting rotation, just cannot seem to pull it all together. His problems continued Saturday night when he gave up seven runs on nine hits -- including two homers -- in 4 2/3 innings. Miley wound up allowing two runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth, all with two outs. "In the fifth inning, got the two outs, got the double play ball, and then it just snowballed," Miley said. "Kind of did the same thing in the fourth."