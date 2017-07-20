LF Trey Mancini had not hit a homer since June 25 before Tuesday's game. He snapped that skid with a two-run blast to left center during a six-run first in the 12-1 victory over Texas. Mancini has been one of the biggest surprises of this season for Baltimore, and keeps giving the team help on offense

LHP Zach Britton usually doesn't pitch when the Orioles hold 11-run leads but manager Buck Showalter is trying to get him back to speed. Britton took care of the ninth in the 12-1 victory over the Rangers. "If he continues down the path, he's getting ready to be able to do [the closer's job] again," Showalter said.

RHP Dylan Bundy (9-8) was the top starter for the slumping Baltimore rotation in the first half but slipped in recent starts. He struggled a bit again early on Tuesday, giving up a homer to RF Shin-Soo Choo on the second pitch of the game but eventually settled down. Bundy allowed one run on four hits in six innings and earned the victory. "The first three innings, I just felt off," Bundy said. "That's how you get out of it, just going out there and staying in the game and pitching and trying to figure out things that work."

2B Jonathan Schoop slowed down a little in Monday's game, going 0-for-4 before heading up again Tuesday. The All-Star lined a two-run double in the first, singled, walked and finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

RF Seth Smith seems to like hitting against the Rangers. He hit the tie-breaking homer in the 3-1 victory over Texas Monday night and added a solo homer on Tuesday, his 11th home run this season.

1B Chris Davis, out for a month (oblique strain), is best known in Baltimore for his power. Due to the injury, Davis last homered on June 10 but belted two and drove in a career-high six runs in Tuesday's 12-1 rout of the Texas Rangers. Davis hit a two-run homer in the first and added a grand slam in the fourth for his 19th multi-homer game in his career. "It was one of those nights where we just kind of fed off of each other," Davis said. "We've been looking for that for a while."