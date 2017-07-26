C Welington Castillo came up with a two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning, pulling the Orioles within a run late. Baltimore went just 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position, but Castillo came through -- he now has 28 RBIs on the season and lifted his season average to .272.

LHP Wade Miley had just one bad inning -- five runs on five hits in the second -- to spoil an otherwise strong night, holding the Rays to one hit and no runs in his other five innings. Miley drops to 4-9 with the loss, and his ERA is up to 5.69. By getting back on track, he helped the Orioles not burn too much of their bullpen.

OF Adam Jones had two hits on the night, but also grounded into a double play in the ninth inning in a one-run loss. Jones played well in the field, covering a lot of ground effortlessly. He has an eight-game hit streak and saw his six-game RBI streak come to an end.

DH Mark Trumbo went 0-for-5 on the night with two strikeouts, ending the game with a groundout to short with two runners on in a one-run game. He's hitting .246 on the season. He's usually clutch late, with 17 RBIs in the seventh inning or later this season.