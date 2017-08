OF Anthony Santander (strained right forearm) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Thursday, going 2-for-2 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs. The Rule 5 draftee has been on the disabled list all season.

INF/OF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder strain) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Thursday. He went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. He has been sidelined since May 19.