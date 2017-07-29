RHP Jeremy Hellickson was acquired by Baltimore from Philadelphia Friday along with cash considerations for OF Hyun Soo Kim, minor league LHP Garrett Cleavinger and international signing bonus slots. Hellickson was 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 20 starts for Philadelphia. He is 67-63 in his career with a 3.98 ERA in 194 appearances (187 starts).

C Welington Castillo picked up his 500th career hit with a leadoff single in the third inning Friday. Castro went 2-for-4 and now has 17 multi-hit games this season.

2B Jonathan Schoop broke up Andrew Cashner's shutout bid with a solo homer in the sixth inning. Schoop now has four homers in the last two weeks, the most in the American League since the All-Star break. His 19 RBIs since the All-Star break are also the most in the AL.

1B Chris Davis collected an RBI single in the eighth inning as part of his 2-for-3 night Friday. Davis has a four-game hitting streak and is batting .385 in that stretch. Davis feels like he's getting his timing back since coming off the disabled list July 14 because of a right oblique strain. "Whether it's working a walk, maybe just seeing a bunch of pitches to try and get a guy out of the game or whatever, I want to do everything I can to contribute and hopefully help us get a win," Davis said.

RHP Chris Tillman, who allowed six earned runs in his last three outings combined, was charged with eight runs in 4 1/3 innings Friday. The eight runs allowed by Tillman were a season high, and one shy of his career high. The nine hits allowed were a season high. Tillman did match his season high with six strikeouts. "For a second there I'd get it, and then I'd kind of get away from it," Tillman said. "A couple bad pitches get away from me, and then I get back on track, and then get away from me again, so just inconsistent all around."