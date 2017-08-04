INF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder inflammation) worked out with the team Thursday and did not have any setbacks. He will go on an injury rehab assignment Friday and Saturday with Double-A Bowie in Portland, Maine. Flaherty grew up just a short drive from the Sea Dogs' stadium. "So that worked out good," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

2B Johnny Giavotella was sent outright to Triple-A Norfolk. Giavotella had been designated for assignment Aug. 1 to make room for INF Tim Beckham, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. Giavotella went 1-for-10 in seven games and made a pair of starts.

RHP Kevin Gausman will look to keep his hot streak going Friday against Detroit. He has won his past three starts and has a 0.44 ERA over that stretch. Gausman allowed just one run over his past 20 2/3 innings. In his last outing July 29 against the Rangers, Gausman came within one out of Baltimore's first complete-game shutout since 2014. He scattered seven hits with eight strikeouts and three walks "Just focusing more on every single pitch, not trying to look at, 'OK, I'm going to go out there and throw seven innings tonight.'" Gausman said.

RHP Hunter Harvey, one of the team's top pitching prospects, will make his next start Wednesday with Class A Aberdeen. He pitched five scoreless innings in his most recent Gulf Coast League game. Harvey will be shut down after the minor league season rather than having him play in the Arizona Fall League, according to manager Buck Showalter.

RHP Chris Tillman (1-7) struggled early and often again for Baltimore, allowing seven runs (five earned) on six hits in just two-plus innings Thursday against Detroit. He is winless in his past 15 starts and has an 8.10 ERA. "I know the scoreboard won't show it and most people won't see it, but there were a lot of good things that happened tonight," Tillman said. "And if you're going to take anything good away from this, that was a pretty horrible start and we almost came back and won that game."

RF/DH Mark Trumbo (strained right ribcage) threw on the field Thursday and did not experience any pain. He is now ready to take the next step with his rehab. "He'll start with some trunk and rotational stuff," manager Buck Showalter said. "Hopefully, headed toward (batting practice) and stuff soon. Try to work it out where he gets a couple games under his belt somewhere." Baltimore hopes Trumbo will be back in the lineup Wednesday when he is eligible to come off the DL. The Orioles will be in Anaheim for three games against the Angels. Trumbo is batting .238 with 17 homers and 50 RBIs over 103 games (407 at-bats).