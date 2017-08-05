LF Trey Mancini sat out due to soreness below his left kneecap after fouling a ball off of it in Thursday's loss. The Orioles might have to make a decision about putting him on the disabled list if he can't go over the weekend because they'll have only two on the bench then. "Trey's pretty sore today," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "Hopefully it's not very long."

RHP Mychal Givens has been nearly untouchable at times this season. He had not allowed a run in 12 appearances before giving up a grand slam to LF Justin Upton in the eighth that gave the Tigers a 5-2 victory over the Orioles Friday Givens fell to 7-1 with the loss. "He's been throwing as good as anybody," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "You put a long list of relievers together, he's right there with them. But tonight just bit him."

3B Manny Machado's power hadn't shown up much in recent games, although his average slowly increased. But the power came back Friday as he hit his first homer since July 7, a solo shot in the third inning off RHP Justin Verlander which gave the Orioles an early 2-1 lead.

RHP Kevin Gausman has been on a roll lately, and he remained there Friday versus the Tigers. He allowed just one run on three hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings but got a no-decision in Detroit's victory. That's his fourth start in a row giving up one or no runs. "I was a little sporadic early on in the game," Gausman said. "Couldn't really exactly find the release point on my slider, but you know, found it later in the game. That is a big pitch for me when I got it going."

RHP Chris Tillman (1-7) has lost seven straight decisions and is winless in 14 consecutive starts. Tillman has been the No. 1 starter the past few seasons but his struggles this season has been ongoing. Manager Buck Showalter would not say exactly where Tillman would be after Thursday's loss other than the right-hander will start or go to the bullpen.

SS Tim Beckham has given the Baltimore lineup a lift since coming to the team in a trade from the Rays on July 31. He had a .583 average in his first three games and kept going Friday. Beckham hit a solo homer in the second and finished 4-for-4 in the 5-2 loss to the Tigers. He's now batting .686 (11-for-16) since the trade.