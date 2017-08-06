LHP Wade Miley earned his ninth no-decision of the season Saturday in a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Making his 23rd start of the season Saturday, Miley pitched five innings, allowing a pair of earned runs on four hits. He struck out five and walked three over the course of a 113-pitch outing. Both of the runs he allowed were courtesy of a home run in the first inning by the Tigers' Justin Upton. Over his last six starts, Miley is 2-2 with two no-decisions.

IF/OF Ryan Flaherty, placed on the disabled list May 21 (right-shoulder strain), will be activated for Sunday's series finale against the Detroit Tigers and play left field, manager Buck Showalter said. Flaherty made 13 minor league rehab appearances in High-A Frederick and Double-A Bowie. In 30 plate appearances, he had seven hits, including a double, and three RBIs.

OF Adam Jones launched his 20th home run of the season into the left-field stands with one out in the fifth inning Saturday night. The homer gave Jones his seventh straight season of at least 20 homers. Jones only trails Cal Ripken Jr. (10) and Eddie Murray (nine) in Orioles' history with the most consecutive 20-homer seasons.

RHP Chris Tillman has lost his spot in the starting rotation and will be available out of the bullpen for Sunday afternoon's series finale against the Detroit Tigers, manager Buck Showalter announced prior to Saturday night's game at Camden Yards. In 15 starts this season, Tillman is 1-7 with an 8.10 ERA . He has not won since his first start of the season on May 7. "We are trying to figure out some way to get him back (pitching well)," Showalter said. "Ubaldo (Jimenez) seemed to find a way to make a (demotion to the bullpen) productive. I know Chris will, too."

SS Tim Beckham launched a home run into the left-field stands in the eighth inning of Saturday's 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. It marked the 10,000th homer in Orioles history and the first time Beckham had homered in three consecutive games as a professional. Since being traded from to Baltimore from Tampa Bay on Monday, Beckham has registered multiple hits in each of his first five games with the Orioles. The former first overall pick of the 2008 draft is 13-for-20 with three homes runs, five RBIs and six runs scored as an Oriole. "He's given us a jolt, a little juice," manager Buck Showalter said.