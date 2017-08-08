RHP Dylan Bundy allowed five hits and didn’t walk a batter in seven innings Monday as the Orioles beat the Angels, 6-2. He had a career high 10 strikeouts.

OF Adam Jones has hit 20 or more home runs in seven consecutive seasons, becoming just the third Oriole to do so, joining Cal Ripken (10 straight seasons) and Eddie Murray (nine).

DH Chris Davis, who is hitting .218 with 18 home runs and 42 RBI, has cleared waivers and could be traded by the end of the month if the Orioles find a trade partner. The odds are long, with Davis owed $23 million per season through 2022. Davis is 4-for-30 in his last eight games.

1B Mark Trumbo remains on the DL (rib cage strain) but could be activated Wednesday, the earliest he can come off the DL. He was put on the DL retroactive to July 30. Trumbo is hitting .238 with 17 home runs and 50 RBI.

SS Tim Beckham was named AL Player of the Week for his terrific debut with the Orioles. Acquired at the trade deadline from Tampa Bay, Beckham is hitting .535 in his last seven games, all with the O‘s, with seven extra base hits, six runs scored and six RBI. He had 13 hits in his first five games.