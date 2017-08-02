RHP Yefry Ramirez was traded by the Yankees to the Orioles on Monday for international slot money. Ramirez was 10-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 18 starts with Double-A Trenton. He appeared in 98 games in New York’s minor league system after being claimed off waivers from Arizona’s minor league system following the 2015 season. Ramirez was optioned to Double-A Bowie by the Orioles, who see him as a starter down the road.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson, acquired from the Phillies in a trade on Friday, joined the Orioles on Monday and will start Wednesday against the Royals. He is familiar with Oriole Park after pitching there with the Rays for four seasons. He is eager to help the playoff push. “There’s still two months of baseball to play,” he said. “I’ve been part of teams that came back from nine back. It’ll be a fun two months. I just hope I can help the team win.”

INF/OF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder strain) moved his rehab assignment to Class A Frederick on Monday, and he went 0-for-3 with a walk. He has been sidelined since May 19.

INF Johnny Giavotella was designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles. Giavotella appeared in 14 games with the Orioles, collecting two hits in 26 at-bats.

2B Jonathan Schoop continued his hot hitting Monday night. He stretched his hitting streak to six games by going 2-for-4 with an RBI in Baltimore’s 2-1 victory over the Royals. Schoop now has 77 RBIs and ranks second in the American League in that category.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez made back-to-back quality starts for the first time this season. On Monday, Jimenez allowed a run in the first and nothing more, scattering five hits in seven innings against Kansas City, leaving in a 1-1 tie. He gave up two runs in six innings in his previous start, a July 25 loss at Tampa Bay. The Orioles, who later pulled out a 2-1 victory, need more of this from him. “I felt pretty good,” Jimenez said. “The fastball ... was moving a lot. That’s what got me out of trouble. I was able to spot the fastball wherever (catcher) Caleb (Joseph) was calling it.”

SS J.J. Hardy (right wrist fracture) was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. INF Tim Beckham, acquired from Tampa Bay on Monday, probably will see some time at shortstop pretty quickly.

DH Mark Trumbo was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday (retroactive to July 30) due to a right rib cage strain. He will have an MRI exam Tuesday morning. “But with this type of injury, you have a pretty good idea what you’re dealing with,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

INF Tim Beckham came to the Orioles Monday in a deal from the Rays in exchange for minor league RHP Tobias Myers. Beckham, 27, hit .259 with 12 homers and 36 RBIs in 87 games for Tampa Bay this season. He plays mostly at shortstop although he can play any infield position. “(He should) help us. He’s got a good bat. He’s proven to be solid defensively at second and short, and I think he’s just starting to come into his own really as a ballplayer,” Baltimore executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette said.

SS Tim Beckham was added to the 25-man roster on Tuesday by the Baltimore Orioles. Beckham was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays before Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline in exchange for minor league right-hander Tobias Myers. The 27-year-old Beckham was hitting .259 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs in 87 games for the Rays. The No. 1 overall selection by Tampa Bay in the 2008 amateur draft, he lost playing time after Tampa Bay traded for shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria.