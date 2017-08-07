INF/OF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder inflammation) played left field in a rehab assignment for Double-A Bowie against Portland, Maine, and went 4-for-4 with three runs. Flaherty will stay with the Bay Sox on Tuesday and Wednesday, manager Buck Showalter said. Flaherty won’t come off the disabled list before Thursday when the team begins a four-game series against Oakland. “He’s getting better, little by little,” Showalter said.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez had more career losses against Detroit than any other team, with 12 entering their matchup Sunday. However, Jimenez was staked to an early lead and took advantage, allowing one run and nine hits with six strikeouts and three walks over 5/2/3 innings. He picked up his second win in a row after losing three straight.

RHP Chris Tillman is taking his demotion to the bullpen in stride. The right-hander, who has anchored the rotation for the past several seasons, is just 1-7 with 8.10 ERA. He is also winless in his past 15 starts, prompting the move by manager Buck Showalter. “It’s not gone by any means,” Tillman said Sunday. “It’s there. I just need to get back to it and I think we’re headed in the right direction.”

DH/RF Mark Trumbo (strained right ribcage) will travel with the team to Anaheim following Sunday’s game. The team expects to activate Trumbo when he is eligible to come off the DL on Wednesday. Trumbo is batting .238 with 17 homers and 50 RBIs over 103 games (407 at-bats).