Preview: Orioles at Rangers

The Texas Rangers are getting some revenge against the Baltimore Orioles this weekend and will try to clinch a series win when they host the second of the three-game series on Saturday. Texas was crushed by a combined 34-11 in a four-game series at Baltimore just over a week ago, but had no trouble handling the Orioles with an 8-2 win at home on Friday.

The Rangers are trying to decide if they are a wild card contender in the American League with the trade deadline approaching, and ace Yu Darvish is the biggest name in the rumor mill. Texas didn't look much like a contender while falling 22-10 at home to Miami on Wednesday but got back into the win column while earning its fifth victory in the last seven games in Friday's triumph. The Orioles are rumored to be part of the trade market as well but are trending in the wrong direction with losses in three straight and five of its last seven contests. Baltimore will turn to its hottest pitcher to turn the tide on Saturday, when Kevin Gausman takes the mound opposite Rangers righty Austin Bibens-Dirkx.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MASN 2 (Baltimore), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (7-7, 5.79 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Austin Bibens-Dirkx (3-0, 4.53)

Baltimore has been waiting all season for Gausman to turn the corner and might finally be seeing the top-of-the-rotation arm it thought it had entering the season. The 26-year-old was brilliant in his last two starts, earning a pair of wins while allowing a total of one run and nine hits in 12 innings. Gausman, who notched 16 strikeouts in those two turns, breezed past the Rangers with six strong innings on July 19.

Bibens-Dirkx is getting a shot in the rotation again after going 2-0 with a 4.30 in five starts earlier this season. The Oregon native last started at the Chicago White Sox on June 30 and allowed four runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings without factoring in the decision. Bibens-Dirkx made two appearances out of the bullpen since the All-Star break, including a 2 1/3-inning stint at Baltimore on July 18 in which he was roughed up for two runs on six hits and a pair of walks.

Walk-Offs

1. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre needs two hits to reach 3,000 for his career.

2. Baltimore DH Mark Trumbo is 0-for-13 with five strikeouts in the last three games.

3. Texas RF Nomar Mazara is 7-for-12 with six RBIs and four runs scored in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Rangers 4