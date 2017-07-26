Cobb, Longoria power Rays to series win over Orioles

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Two days removed from a five-game losing streak, the Tampa Bay Rays got another stellar start from Alex Cobb, and Evan Longoria's sixth-inning home run helped them to a 5-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday afternoon at Tropicana Field.

The Rays (53-49) took two of the three from the Orioles, bouncing back nicely from their longest losing streak of the season. They hit the road for the next eight tough games against the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

The Orioles (48-53) led 1-0 into the sixth behind starter Ubaldo Jimenez, but Longoria crushed a two-run home run to give Tampa Bay the lead.

The only run from either team in the first five innings came from Baltimore's Jonathan Schoop, who hit a solo shot in the fourth for his 22nd homer on the season. Cobb (9-6) settled down and pitched seven innings of four-hit baseball to win for the third time in four starts.

"Alex Cobb has become and will continue to be the stopper for us," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Hopefully we're not looking to stop things going forward and we just get on a run."

Cobb struck out six and benefited from stellar defense, like a double play in the sixth as shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria flipped from his glove to Tim Beckham after a Manny Machado single.

"(Cobb) is in the top 10, probably 9 or 8 now in the American League in ERA," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "That's a convenient excuse, but those are the type of games you'd like to figure out a way to scratch out a couple more."

Jimenez (4-7), who entered the game with a 7.19 ERA, walked Rays outfielder Mallex Smith in the sixth, and Longoria hit a two-out home run to left field -- his 15th of the season, for a 2-1 lead.

"That Smith walk he'd probably like to have back, but the 3-0 pitch pretty much split the heart of the plate," Showalter said. "He was good, real good, and facing one of the best pitchers in the league. 'Baldo did his part. ... He was almost as good as Cobb was."

Steven Souza Jr. added a solo home run in the seventh -- his 21st of the year -- off reliever Darren O'Day to extend the lead to 3-1.

Tampa Bay added two insurance runs in the eighth, with Logan Morrison getting an RBI single off Zach Britton and Souza following with an RBI groundout for a 5-1 lead. The late offense allowed the Rays to avoid using closer Alex Colome.

The Rays' bullpen, which has struggled of late, got a scoreless eighth from Tommy Hunter and a scoreless ninth from Brad Boxberger.

"A lot better to get on a flight after a win," Cash said. "A lot of good things to like today. Alex Cobb, first and foremost, the way he pitched and continues to keep us in ballgames and navigate through a lineup."

NOTES: The Rays placed RHP Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain. Odorizzi was scheduled to start Friday at the Yankees, but that's now TBA as the team evaluates its option. RHP Andrew Kittredge was recalled from Triple-A Durham, rejoining the bullpen. ... The Orioles get Thursday off before continuing on the road with three games at the Texas Rangers this weekend. ... Rays C Wilson Ramos was back in the starting lineup Wednesday after taking six staples to close a laceration on his head. He sustained the injury Monday night after Ruben Tejada's broken bat hit his helmet on his backswing. Ramos was a pinch-hitter in Tuesday's win.