Preview: Orioles at White Sox

The Baltimore Orioles are having an exhausting time attempting to wake up from a nightmarish stretch, one that has seen the club drop 22 of its last 31 games to fall under .500 for the first time this season. After being outscored 60-17 during its six-game losing skid, beleaguered Baltimore looks to put an end to the misery on Wednesday when it plays the third contest of a four-game series against the host Chicago White Sox.

Manny Machado continued his strong series with an RBI single in the first inning on Tuesday, but it was all downhill from there as the Orioles dropped a 6-1 decision to fall to 10-22 away from Camden Yards. The 24-year-old, who is 9-for-29 this month and 7-for-19 versus the White Sox this season, owns a 3-for-6 career performance against Wednesday starter Miguel Gonzalez. American League Central cellar-dwelling Chicago has answered a dismal 2-9 stretch by winning three of its last four and looks to avenge last month's three-game sweep by Baltimore in which it was outscored 14-7. Avisail Garcia ripped a two-run double on Tuesday and is 9-for-23 with one homer, eight RBIs and six runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Dylan Bundy (6-5, 3.05 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (4-7, 4.89)

Bundy fell to 1-4 in his last five outings on Friday despite allowing just three runs on five hits in six innings at the New York Yankees. The 24-year-old was taken deep on two occasions, however, and has surrendered nine homers in his last seven outings. The string of home runs began against the White Sox on May 6, but Bundy was able to limit the club to three runs on six hits in six innings to pick up the win.

Like Bundy, Gonzalez has struggled of late with a 1-7 mark and a 6.56 ERA in his last eight starts. Home runs are also to blame, as the 33-year-old has been taken deep 10 times that stretch (46 2/3 innings) - with Baltimore belting one in its 4-2 win over Gonzalez and the White Sox on May 5. Gonzalez is looking to improve upon his last outing on Friday, when he permitted four runs and as many walks in 4 2/3 innings of a 7-3 setback at Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu, who recorded his second three-hit performance in four outings, is 5-for-9 with four runs scored in the series.

2. Baltimore SS J.J. Hardy has hit safely in three straight games after going 2-for-25 in his previous seven.

3. Orioles 1B Chris Davis (right oblique strain) had an MRI on Tuesday and was scheduled to fly back to Baltimore for further testing.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, White Sox 2