Davidson, Cabrera lead White Sox past Orioles

CHICAGO -- Matt Davidson's locker has been the popular postgame gathering place for reporters this week.

Home runs in four consecutive games will bring that kind of attention, but the Chicago White Sox rookie designated hitter is taking it all in stride.

"I'm just trying to ignore everything outside and take every pitch for what it's worth and be relaxed up there," said Davidson, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and scored twice on Thursday in a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. "It proves that (with) all the hard work you've done that it can happen and it can happen consistently."

Melky Cabrera also went 2-for-5 with two RBIs as the White Sox (29-36) took three of four in the series while the Orioles (32-33) slipped back below the .500 mark with their seventh loss in eight games.

Baltimore starter Chris Tillman (1-5) suffered his fifth straight loss while Chicago starter David Holmberg had no decision after allowing just one run in a 4 1/3-inning outing.

"Chris has a good track record and he's going to pitch better and hopefully today's the start of that," said Orioles manager Buck Showalter. "They made him earn everything. He gave us a chance, we're just not scoring any runs."

Right-handed reliever Anthony Swarzak (3-1) worked 1 2/3 innings for the victory.

Chicago got off to a slow start despite early scoring opportunities. The White Sox loaded the bases in the second inning and had runners on first and second but came up empty in both innings.

Davidson gave Chicago a 1-0 lead with a solo home run to left to lead off the last of the fourth. It was his team-leading 14th of the season.

"It's something the whole organization has been hoping that he's capable of doing so he's showing signs obviously that he can do it," said White Sox manager Rick Renteria.

Holmberg, meanwhile, was sharp through the first four innings, allowing just three baserunners while recording three strikeouts.

But the Orioles threatened in the fifth with runners at first and second with none out, and Holmberg departed after Ruben Tejada flied out to center.

Catcher Caleb Joseph greeted Swarzak with a double to center to score Jonathan Schoop from second base to tie the game 1-1. But Swarzak limited further damage as he struck out Joey Rickard and got Adam Jones to line out to right.

Holmberg was charged with the run.

"Everything went pretty good, I tried to keep them off the bases for the most part," said Holmberg. "They've got pretty big power all throughout the lineup. A couple guys got on there in the fifth and I think we did a pretty good job of keeping it to one run there."

In the bottom of the fifth, Renteria and right fielder Avisail Garcia were ejected by first base umpire Paul Emmel after arguing a third strike call on Garcia's one-out at-bat.

Chicago loaded the bases on Tillman for the second time in the game in the sixth, this time with none out as the White Sox scored four times.

Cabrera bounced a one-out single up the middle to score Davidson and Yolmer Sanchez for a 3-1 lead.

That spelled the end for Tillman, who was replaced by right-handed reliever Jimmy Yacabonis.

He walked Tim Anderson to again load the bases and issued a base on balls to Jose Abreu to bring home Kevan Smith to make it 4-1.

Leury Garcia's sacrifice fly to deep center drove in Cabrera, and Yacabonis then walked Frazier -- the third of the inning -- to again put three runners on base.

Right-handed reliever Miguel Castro got Davidson on a called third strike to finally end the inning.

Tillman gave up five runs on a season-high 11 hits through 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.

"I never really felt like I was in a huge jam, I feel like from the get-go I was able to make pitches," Tillman said. "Guys got on base early, but I know that most of those situations you're just one pitch away and you've got to focus on making that pitch."

Welington Castillo slammed a leadoff solo home run in the ninth off Chicago reliever David Robertson.

NOTES: Baltimore took the seven-game season series from Chicago, winning four games. The Orioles are 7-0-2 in the last nine series against the White Sox. ... Thursday's loss in the series finale at Guarantee Rate Field left Baltimore 11-23 on the road. ... The Orioles return home Friday for a three-game inter-league series against St. Louis, sending RHP Kevin Gausman (3-5, 6.49 ERA) against Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez (5-5, 2.95 ERA). ... Chicago begins a six-game, seven-day road trip on Friday, visiting Toronto and Minnesota. The White Sox send LHP Jose Quintana (2-8, 5.30 ERA) against Blue Jays RHP Joe Biagini (1-5, 3.38 ERA) in the Rogers Centre opener. ... Chicago reinstated RHP Michael Ynoa from the 10-day disabled list (right hip flexor strain) prior to Thursday's game. He is 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 appearances this season.