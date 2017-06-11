Preview: Orioles at Yankees

The New York Yankees are putting up staggering offensive numbers during their four-game winning streak, ones rarely seen in the franchise's storied history. Sitting a season-high 13 games above .500 and atop the American League East, the surging Yankees look to complete a sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon.

New York clubbed five homers in bludgeoning the Orioles for a second straight night, delivering an early knockout blow with six first-inning runs en route to setting season highs for hits (18) and runs (16). The Yankees have outscored opponents 41-6 during the winning streak, marking only the third time in team annals that they have hit multiple homers and scored at least eight runs in four straight games. Losers of 13 of 19, the Orioles send Kevin Gausman to the mound to make his fourth start this season against New York, which has swatted 13 homers in its last four games. Although Gausman is 1-0 in the three previous turns versus the Yankees, he has pitched to a 6.19 ERA while allowing 12 runs and 24 hits over 16 innings.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN, WJZ (Baltimore), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (3-4, 5.86 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Chad Green (0-0, 1.62)

Gausman has permitted at least eight hits in five straight starts - not the ideal recipe to slow New York's hard-thumping lineup. He recorded the victory over the Yankees on May 31, giving up three runs - two earned - and eight hits while overcoming five walks in 5 1/3 innings. Starlin Castro is 9-for-23 and Brett Gardner 12-for-37 against Gausman, who is allowing opponents to bat .323.

With manager Joe Girardi opting to push struggling Masahiro Tanaka back to Monday, the Yankees will dip into their bullpen and give Green his first start of the season. The 26-year-old has made seven relief appearances - none longer than 3 2/3 innings - and is coming off an impressive performance in which he struck out five in 3 1/3 scoreless frames. Green started eight of 12 games as a rookie in 2016.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees RF Aaron Judge joined Alex Rodriguez (2005, 2007) as the franchise's only right-handed hitters with at least 19 homers before the team's 60th game.

2. Orioles 3B Manny Machado (left wrist) was out of the starting lineup Saturday for a third straight game.

3. New York reached double figures in runs for a major league-best 10th time Saturday, surpassing its total from last year.

PREDICTION: Yankees 7, Orioles 5