2 months ago
Preview: Padres at Brewers
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
June 18, 2017 / 12:33 AM / 2 months ago

Preview: Padres at Brewers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Milwaukee Brewers seek to extend their winning streak to five games when they host the San Diego Padres on Saturday for the second contest of their three-game series. Milwaukee slugged four homers in the opener, with Eric Thames drilling the winning shot in the 10th inning for a 6-5 victory.

The Brewers have scored 27 runs during their four-game winning streak and hold a 2 1/2-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. Thames, who is tied for the NL lead with 19 homers, is 7-for-14 with three blasts and six RBIs over his last three games after beginning the month in a 4-for-37 funk. San Diego recorded just four hits in Friday's loss, but three were homers - including a three-run shot by Wil Myers. Hunter Renfroe went deep for the 15th time to snap a tie with Nate Colbert (1969) for most homers by a Padres rookie prior to the All-Star break.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Dinelson Lamet (2-2, 8.50 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Chase Anderson (5-2, 2.83)

Lamet is making his fifth major-league start and has yet to last more than five innings. The 24-year-old has been roughed up for seven earned runs in each of his last two outings - both losses - and served up three homers to Kansas City in his last turn. Lamet has struck out 25 batters in 22 innings and has limited right-handed hitters to a .138 average.

Anderson has allowed just one run in 27 2/3 innings over his last four starts, registering 30 strikeouts during that stretch. He didn't allow a run in three consecutive turns before giving up one over six innings while losing to Arizona in his last turn. The 29-year-old Anderson yielded four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings against San Diego on May 15 but did not factor in the decision and is 3-1 with a 4.02 ERA in seven career starts versus the Padres.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers CF Keon Broxton hit a three-run homer in the series opener, giving him four blasts and nine RBIs over his last six games.

2. San Diego RHP Jered Weaver (hip) pitched a three-inning simulated game on Friday and will be re-examined on Saturday.

3. Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun (calf) could start a rehab assignment next week once the team works out the logistics between multiple minor-league clubs.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Padres 1

