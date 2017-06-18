Preview: Padres at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are hitting home runs at a franchise-record pace, but the San Diego Padres are matching them in the long-ball department this weekend. With the first two games of the series decided by home runs in extra innings, the Brewers host the Padres on Sunday afternoon in the rubber match of a three-game set.

San Diego has swatted eight homers in two games, including five in Saturday's 7-5, 11-inning victory that snapped Milwaukee's four-game winning streak. Yangervis Solarte went deep twice Saturday and has homered three times in the series to extend his hitting streak to five games for the Padres, who have rolled up 31 runs during a 4-1 stretch. Eric Thames, who supplied a walk-off blast in the 10th inning Friday, has homered in four straight games and is 8-for-18 with eight RBIs in that span. Teammate Keon Broxton has gone deep in three straight and has five homers and 11 RBIs over the past seven contests.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Luis Perdomo (1-3, 5.16 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (4-3, 3.67)

It took 11 starts, but Perdomo finally cracked the win column Monday by limiting Cincinnati to three runs on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings. It marked the seventh quality start for the 24-year-old, who turned in a strong outing in a no-decision against Milwaukee on May 15, striking out a season-high nine over six innings. Hernan Perez is 4-for-7 against Perdomo.

Nelson did not factor in the decision at St. Louis on Tuesday, giving up four runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings. That outing snapped a streak of three straight quality starts -- all at home -- for the Alabama product, who gave up four runs and struck out 27 over 21 innings during that span. Nelson beat the Padres in San Diego on May 16 with six innings of two-run ball, striking out eight.

Walk-Offs

1. Brewers RHP Corey Knebel has 63 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings.

2. Padres 1B Wil Myers has two homers and six RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Thames became the second player in the majors and first in the National League to hit 20 home runs.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Padres 5