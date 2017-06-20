Preview: Padres at Cubs

The novelty of Anthony Rizzo batting leadoff for the Chicago Cubs hasn’t worn off yet, and it won’t as long as the slugging first baseman keeps doing what he’s doing at the top of the order. Red-hot Rizzo and the Cubs aim for their third straight victory when they host the San Diego Padres in the middle contest of a three-game series on Tuesday.

Rizzo remained unblemished in reaching base leading off the game when he laid down a bunt against the shift in the first inning of Monday’s 3-2 win. He is 5-for-5 with two homers, a double, and a walk starting games, and the Cubs have gone 4-2 during that stretch to pull within 1 1/2 games of Milwaukee in the National League Central. The win was the Cubs’ first in four tries against the Padres this season, and they needed to rally with two runs in the seventh for their seventh win when trailing entering the seventh inning, tied for the most in the NL. San Diego has dropped eight of its last 10 road games and is 11-25 away from home.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Jhoulys Chacin (6-5, 5.10 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Mike Montgomery (0-3, 2.56)

Chacin aims for his third straight win after allowing two runs over seven innings in each of his last two outings. The 29-year-old Venezuelan had a disastrous outing May 23 against the New York Mets in which he gave up seven runs and recorded only two outs, but he has pitched to a 3.70 ERA in four starts since. Chacin is 2-3 with a 3.98 ERA in six games (five starts) against the Cubs, but he hasn’t faced them since 2012.

Montgomery takes his third turn in the rotation in place of Kyle Hendricks, and the 27-year-old is still looking for his first win of the season. He hasn’t factored in the decision in either of his starts, but he went deeper last time out, allowing three runs (two earned) over five innings against the Mets. Montgomery has made three appearances (one start) against the Padres and is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rizzo is 20-for-47 with four home runs and 16 RBIs during a career-best 13-game hitting streak, and he is 4-for-8 with a homer against Chacin.

2. Padres C Austin Hedges left Monday’s game with a bruised right thigh after a collision with Rizzo at home plate.

3. Chicago LF Kyle Schwarber exited Monday’s contest after fouling a ball off his right ankle, but X-rays were negative.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Padres 5