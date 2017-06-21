Preview: Padres at Cubs

Despite some early-season struggles, the Chicago Cubs have a chance to sit atop the National League Central by the end of the day on Wednesday. The Cubs begin the day just one-half game behind division-leading Milwaukee as they aim for a fourth straight victory and a three-game sweep of the visiting San Diego Padres.

Some of the blame for Chicago’s disappointing start falls on an inconsistent lineup, but moving slugging first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the leadoff spot has helped spark the offense. Rizzo has reached base to open the game in all seven contests since moving to the top of the order, the longest streak by a Cubs leadoff man since Richie Ashburn in 1960. He’s the first player in the last 60 years to reach in his first plate appearance in each of his first seven games batting leadoff, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Padres swept a three-game home series against the Cubs last month but have continued their road woes in the first two games at Wrigley Field, dropping to 11-26 away from home with losses in nine of their last 11 road contests.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN San Diego, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Miguel Diaz (1-1, 7.36 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Eddie Butler (3-2, 4.41)

Diaz still is getting stretched out after being used 21 times out of the bullpen over the first two months of the season. The 22-year-old rookie pitched two-plus scoreless innings in his first major-league start against Kansas City and gave up four runs and five hits over 3 1/3 frames at Milwaukee on Friday. Diaz hasn’t pitched in a Padres win since May 2, a span of 11 outings.

Butler hasn’t posted a quality start since his Cubs debut on May 12, but he has given his team a chance to win just about every time out. The 26-year-old matched his season high with 94 pitches in a no-decision at Pittsburgh on Friday, allowing four runs and four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Butler’s worst outing of the season came at San Diego on May 30, when he gave up six runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings of a loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rizzo is 21-for-50 with five home runs during his career-best 14-game hitting streak.

2. Padres 2B Yangervis Solarte left Tuesday’s game with a strained left oblique that will land him on the disabled list.

3. Chicago OF/2B Ian Happ hit his ninth home run Tuesday, the most by a Cubs player through his first 33 career games since Bob Speake hit 10 in 1955.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Padres 4