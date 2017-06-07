Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have flourished in the desert this season, as evidenced by their major league-best 22-8 record at Chase Field. Arizona seeks its eighth straight win at home when it hosts the San Diego Padres on Wednesday for the middle contest of their three-game series.

The Diamondbacks concluded a 5-6 road trip with three consecutive losses but ended the slide with a 10-2 triumph over San Diego in Tuesday's opener. Jake Lamb continued his strong play at home, driving in four runs while going 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak at Chase Field to 10 games. The Padres managed only five hits in Tuesday's setback, which was their third in a row. Hunter Renfroe recorded two of them, belting a pair of solo homers to give the rookie three in his last two contests.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Luis Perdomo (0-2, 5.01 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (7-3, 3.06)

Perdomo is coming off his best outing of the season, a seven-inning performance against the Chicago Cubs last Wednesday in which he settled for a no-decision despite allowing just one run and three hits. It was the seventh no-decision in nine turns this season for the 24-year-old Dominican, who remains in search of his first win of 2017. Perdomo fell to 3-2 with a 4.76 ERA in eight career appearances (four starts) against Arizona on May 20 after surrendering eight runs and 11 hits over three-plus innings.

Greinke has won six of his last seven decisions, including an outing at Miami on Thursday in which he allowed two runs - one earned - and four hits over seven innings. It marked the fifth time in 12 outings the 33-year-old Floridian worked at least seven frames but just the fourth time he did not serve up a home run. Greinke is 9-2 with a 1.93 ERA in 18 career starts against San Diego after splitting a pair of outings in April, which included a 1-0 complete-game loss on the road.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks placed OF Yasmany Tomas (groin) on the 10-day disabled list and optioned RHP Braden Shipley to Triple-A Reno while recalling OF Jeremy Hazelbaker and RHP Zack Godley.

2. San Diego placed RHP Jarred Cosart (elbow) on the 10-day DL, purchased the contract of OF Jose Pirela from Triple-A El Paso and transferred OF Travis Jankowski (foot) to the 60-day DL.

3. Padres 1B Wil Myers has hit safely in seven of his last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Padres 1